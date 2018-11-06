Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

UEIC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Universal Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

In related news, insider Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. sold 4,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $161,562.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,562.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartland & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $31.71 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $452.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

