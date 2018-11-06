Universe (UNI) Price Down 10.9% This Week

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Universe has a total market cap of $684,674.00 and approximately $970.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Universe has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 53,925,181 coins and its circulating supply is 42,725,181 coins. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

