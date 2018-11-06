Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UMRX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UMRX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,133. Unum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth Ettenberg sold 11,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $97,163.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 935,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,552 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,341,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,403,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 267,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,485,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

