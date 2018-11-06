UQM Technologies (UQM) Given a $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial goods maker’s stock.

“We believe the company is at the cusp of migrating from pilot orders to meaningful commercial level sales with multiple customers. In line with this, we are raising our price target on UQM to $2.50, from $1.50 previously. Our upward price target revision is based on: (1) continued pace of strong YoY results, with company on track to grow revenues by over 70% in 2018; (2) available production capacity being doubled to prepare for ramp in orders; (3) improved operating leverage with investments in cost cutting and better asset utilization; and (4) a favorable adoption environment for electric propulsion systems.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

UQM stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. UQM Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UQM Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,549,971 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 138,003 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of UQM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UQM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000.

About UQM Technologies

UQM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications.

