US Bancorp DE Buys 2,053 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,172 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $20,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,603,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $639,474,000 after buying an additional 202,472 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 44,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 150,863 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $92.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.26.

BUD opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $122.41.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “US Bancorp DE Buys 2,053 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/us-bancorp-de-buys-2053-shares-of-anheuser-busch-inbev-nv-bud.html.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.