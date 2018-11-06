USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases New Holdings in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLRD. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLRD shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tailored Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

TLRD stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. Tailored Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120,737.00, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 933.71%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, Director David H. Edwab sold 15,000 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,982.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tailored Brands Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

