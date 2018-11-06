Usca Ria LLC Purchases 11,400 Shares of Square, Inc. (SQ)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 741.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Square by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 603.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -775.80 and a beta of 4.30.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $519,317.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,745,097.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $28,504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,175 shares in the company, valued at $33,647,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,597,615 shares of company stock valued at $208,057,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Square to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Usca Ria LLC Purchases 11,400 Shares of Square, Inc. (SQ)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/usca-ria-llc-purchases-11400-shares-of-square-inc-sq.html.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.