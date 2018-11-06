Usca Ria LLC Purchases 2,965 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 244,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 241,879 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,118,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,439,000 after acquiring an additional 167,537 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 233,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 62,410 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 946,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd.

