Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.16.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $5,370,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,000,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRX traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. 6,571,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,356,695. Valeant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

