Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Stake Boosted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.82.

Valero Energy stock opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Stake Boosted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/valero-energy-co-vlo-stake-boosted-by-gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd.html.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.