Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,418 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,245,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,739 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 384,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 194,003 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 154,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,771 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

