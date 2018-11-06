ValuEngine Downgrades CRA International (CRAI) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.98. CRA International has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $103.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. CRA International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 74.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CRA International during the second quarter worth $279,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CRA International by 58.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 203.5% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRA International by 53.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.

