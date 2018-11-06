ValuEngine Downgrades Middlefield Banc (MBCN) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

MBCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $148.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.20.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. Analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Darryl E. Mast acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.58 per share, with a total value of $69,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

