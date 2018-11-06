ValuEngine Downgrades WEX (WEX) to Hold

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

WEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.80.

Shares of WEX traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.67. The stock had a trading volume of 512,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,445. WEX has a twelve month low of $118.40 and a twelve month high of $203.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. WEX had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,783,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 4,376 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $820,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in WEX by 4.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in WEX by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

