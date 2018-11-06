Valvoline (VVV) Announces Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Valvoline updated its FY19 guidance to $1.35-1.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. 3,736,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $25.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 110.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VVV. Bank of America cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

