VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 1-year low of $960.00 and a 1-year high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

