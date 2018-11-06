Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Holdings Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

