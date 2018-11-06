Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

