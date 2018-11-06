Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $35,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,102,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,204,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 39,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 59,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 165,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 114,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-vwo-shares-bought-by-valeo-financial-advisors-llc.html.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.