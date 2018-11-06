Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 5.5% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 84,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $90.93.

