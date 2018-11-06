Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 549.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,894,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,710,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,156,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,318,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,922,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,004,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,842.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 971,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 957,450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1071 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

