Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Stake Increased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,675,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,471,000 after acquiring an additional 135,904 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 386,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 142,592 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 198.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 212.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 167,457 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $61.17.

