Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Receives $108.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider David J. Grover sold 9,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $1,154,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,133.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $365,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,331.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 945 shares of company stock worth $112,226 and have sold 302,275 shares worth $35,696,533. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 729.7% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,836,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,337 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,290,000 after buying an additional 987,698 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $41,819,000. Triple Frond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $41,724,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,487,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,890,000 after buying an additional 361,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $117.43 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $89.65 and a twelve month high of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

