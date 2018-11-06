Vermillion (VRML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Vermillion had a negative net margin of 398.14% and a negative return on equity of 201.03%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

VRML stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Vermillion has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

In related news, CFO Robert Harry Beechey bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Valerie Barber Palmieri bought 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $50,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,063 shares in the company, valued at $92,592.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 291,100 shares of company stock valued at $157,931 and sold 33,473 shares valued at $16,837. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vermillion

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

