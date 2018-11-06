Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 31,580 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,401 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 120,342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,567 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Graney sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.24, for a total value of $207,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,500,779.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,816 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Argus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $174.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 218.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

