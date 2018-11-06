Victoria (VCP) Given New GBX 750 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.23% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON VCP opened at GBX 428 ($5.59) on Tuesday. Victoria has a 12-month low of GBX 418.75 ($5.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 868 ($11.34).

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

