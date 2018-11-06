Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $66.15 Million Holdings in Aramark (ARMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,537,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Aramark worth $66,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,946,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,404,000 after buying an additional 838,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,691,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,937,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,724,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,259,000 after buying an additional 50,846 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 21.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,969,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,678,000 after buying an additional 712,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 19.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,187,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,261,000 after buying an additional 516,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen R. Reynolds sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $619,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,907.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Aramark has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $46.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

