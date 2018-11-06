Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $74.11 Million Position in Mantech International Corp (MANT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,156 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $74,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mantech International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Mantech International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mantech International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Mantech International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Mantech International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mantech International to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mantech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

MANT opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Mantech International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.86 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 63,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $4,159,837.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,246.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $100,216.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,835 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,430. Corporate insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

