Viewray (VRAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Viewray to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 83.84% and a negative return on equity of 353.05%. Viewray’s revenue for the quarter was up 2255.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viewray to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRAY opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.17. Viewray has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRAY. ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viewray has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun acquired 2,702,702 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,993.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,368,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $13,646,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,076,351 shares of company stock worth $20,687,068 over the last 90 days. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viewray stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Viewray worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

