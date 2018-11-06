Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $42.70 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $42,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 62.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 716,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 267,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 33.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,330,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after purchasing an additional 336,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $517,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX stock opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

