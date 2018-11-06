Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.45% of Encompass Health worth $34,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,424,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $7,198,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Price sold 9,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $756,938.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EHC. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

AMEX:EHC opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Corp has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

