Visa Inc (V) Holdings Lifted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.7% in the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “$140.13” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.60 and a fifty-two week high of $151.56. The stock has a market cap of $284.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

