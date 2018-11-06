Visa Inc (V) Holdings Trimmed by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,410,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 621,938 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $186,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $106.60 and a twelve month high of $151.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at $41,355,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Visa to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

