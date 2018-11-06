Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,840 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,915,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,855,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199,689 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 15,021,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,639,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,043 shares in the last quarter.

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

