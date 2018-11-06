Viveve Medical (VIVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 551.85% and a negative net margin of 239.33%. On average, analysts expect Viveve Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIVE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.25. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viveve Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

