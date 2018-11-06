Vivid Coin Trading 6.9% Lower This Week (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00001044 BTC on exchanges. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $246,565.00 and $124.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00151055 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00261954 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $665.66 or 0.10316637 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 4,005,868 coins and its circulating supply is 3,661,479 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

