W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Stake Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of W W Grainger worth $22,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1,195.7% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 60.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other W W Grainger news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.18, for a total value of $360,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total transaction of $5,519,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,207 shares in the company, valued at $21,431,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Gabelli lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger to $243.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $332.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.43.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $287.06 on Tuesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $191.39 and a 52-week high of $372.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

