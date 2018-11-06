Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 5.7% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,899,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,511,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,064,000 after buying an additional 4,922,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1,431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,572,000 after buying an additional 3,105,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,661,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8,606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 1,797,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 594,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $58,417,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,250,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 286,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $27,577,901.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,010,938.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,199,130 shares of company stock valued at $976,228,654. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT opened at $102.91 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $300.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $112.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.16.

WARNING: “Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by Financial Advantage Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/walmart-inc-wmt-shares-bought-by-financial-advantage-inc.html.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.