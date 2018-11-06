Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.40.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $168.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.59 and a 52-week high of $186.91. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.82% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $5,852,043.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 63,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,507.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

