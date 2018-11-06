Warrior Met Coal Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (HCC)

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued on Thursday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now expects that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 94.17%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $26.36 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.53%.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 34,250 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $935,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

