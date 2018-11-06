Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $75,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 1,095.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 546.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 15.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 200.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $92.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

