Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 189.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $507.40 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.75 and a 1 year high of $581.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $613.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.64.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,652 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.39, for a total value of $1,478,198.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,092.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,086 shares of company stock worth $24,023,337 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

