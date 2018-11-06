Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FMC (FMC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FMC (NYSE: FMC) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2018 – FMC is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2018 – FMC is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2018 – FMC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2018 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $3.14 on Tuesday, reaching $83.63. 2,336,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,209. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Douglas purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.13 per share, for a total transaction of $366,052.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,890.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $33,431.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,604 shares in the company, valued at $767,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 119.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 5.3% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

