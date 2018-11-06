Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) recently:

11/6/2018 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2018 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to $441.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was given a new $405.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/11/2018 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $390.00 to $410.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $409.00 to $412.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/1/2018 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Swann from $506.00 to $512.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2018 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

REGN traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $281.89 and a 52-week high of $432.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.49, for a total value of $570,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,052 shares of company stock valued at $44,651,762 in the last 90 days. 12.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

