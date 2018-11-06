Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dialog Semiconductor (DLG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR: DLG):

  • 11/5/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/2/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/1/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/1/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/31/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/31/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/31/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €22.50 ($26.16) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/31/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/31/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 10/16/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 10/15/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/15/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/12/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/12/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €22.50 ($26.16) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/12/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/11/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/5/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 9/24/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 9/13/2018 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR DLG opened at €24.49 ($28.48) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a one year low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a one year high of €50.68 ($58.93).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

