Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for eBay (EBAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY):

11/3/2018 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2018 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/31/2018 – eBay had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2018 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – eBay had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

10/31/2018 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/31/2018 – eBay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

10/31/2018 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $46.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – eBay had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They wrote, “We remain NEUTRAL and could look to potentially become more constructive with our views if signs of GMV growth acceleration materialize. In 3Q, U.S. Marketplace GMV growth slowed +2%, below our expectation for +MSD-HSD% growth. PayPal’s 3Q18 report on 10/18 suggested eBay’s growth decelerated QoQ (Exhibit 3), and eBay’s result today confirmed this decelerating trajectory. In terms of new product-based experiences on the site, new users continue to respond well (improved conversion), but conversion gains have not materialized among existing eBay users. This has limited the company’s ability to scale new experiences. Increased marketing in 3Q also had a mixed impact, and coupled with the negative impact of a strong USD on the U.S. export business, growth decelerated.””

10/29/2018 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

10/24/2018 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/23/2018 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

10/23/2018 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – eBay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We reduced our 3Q18 revenue and EPS estimates and our price target following comments from PayPal (PYPL-$84.78:NR) that eBay’s growth had slowed. More specifically, PayPal noted that its on-Bay TPV has slowed to 3% in 2Q18. PayPal’s on-eBay reported growth rate has closely tracked eBay’s actual reported GMV growth rate for several quarters. For instance, the ex-FX reported Marketplace GMV growth in 2Q18 was 7% vs the 6% from PayPal we noted above. PayPal also cited negative seller feedback (reduced sales) for those who switched to intermediated payments, which began on September 25th. While we have not spoken to eBay, given the tight historical correlation, we reduced our Domestic GMV growth estimate to 5% and reduced our FX neutral International GMV growth to 6% YoY from 7% YoY.””

10/22/2018 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at FIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

10/22/2018 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/22/2018 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.75. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/19/2018 – eBay had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2018 – eBay had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We maintain our Hold rating. How much does PayPal see on eBay? We believe PayPal intermediates the vast majority of payments on eBay (>80% of Marketplace GMV, by our estimate). While eBay is slowly intermediating payments themselves, the company 1) did not announce that they began intermediating payments on its Marketplace platform in the U.S. until 9/25 (i.e. very end of 3Q) and 2) eBay can only intermediate up to 5% of GMV until June of 2019. Additionally, previous earning reports show PayPal can be a good read through to eBay. PayPal reported 6% Y/Y FXN growth for 1Q and 2Q volumes on eBay vs. eBay’s actual report of 7% and ~6% (excluding Giosis) Y/Y FXN Marketplace GMV growth for 1Q and 2Q, respectively. What does this mean for consensus estimates? We believe estimates will need to come down for 2H18/2019.””

10/19/2018 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

10/17/2018 – eBay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2018 – eBay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We expect Forrester to report Q3/18 total revenue of $83.5 million, which is 1% less than the FactSet consensus of $84.7 million. Our forecast represents year‐over‐year growth of 4% and a sequential decline of 13%. Revenue tends to be seasonally weak in the third quarter due to the impact of vacations. While we expect Research Services (RS) revenue, 64% of trailing twelve months’ (TTM) revenue, to grow 3% YOY, we expect Advisory/Event Services (AES) revenue, 36% of TTM revenue, to grow 5%.””

10/11/2018 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2018 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/13/2018 – eBay had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2018 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

EBAY traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,900,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,052,706. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Get eBay Inc alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 47,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,630,286.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $163,814.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,754 shares of company stock worth $2,713,338 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in eBay by 567.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.