Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,302,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,125,000 after purchasing an additional 811,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,827,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,116,000 after purchasing an additional 606,540 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,730,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 365,969 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 389,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 315,502 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew M. Alexander sold 126,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $3,891,878.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,792,012.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Richter sold 102,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $3,158,656.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,147.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRI opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 80.35% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At June 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 190 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

