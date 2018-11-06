Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRI. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $3,438,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,146,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,131,000 after acquiring an additional 84,806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $33.83.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 80.35% and a return on equity of 22.88%. On average, analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 64.49%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, CFO Stephen C. Richter sold 102,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $3,158,656.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,147.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew M. Alexander sold 126,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $3,891,878.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,172 shares in the company, valued at $38,792,012.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At June 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 190 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

