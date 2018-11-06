Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Price Target to $160.00

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WLTW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.11. 3,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.20%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Adam Garrard sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $268,589.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,473.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,571,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,538,000 after buying an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,346,000 after buying an additional 149,713 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,226,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after buying an additional 110,434 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 130,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 554,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,992,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

