Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $521.04 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 33.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,128,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $521,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 188,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 492,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after buying an additional 70,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 837,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,960,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,966.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,214,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

